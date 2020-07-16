VIDEO Încasările la bugetul local, cu 12 milioane de lei mai mici

Încasările la 30 Iunie 2020, comparativ cu aceeasi perioada a anului 2019:
Impozit cladiri persoane fizice – 2020 18.856.000
Impozit cladiri persoane fizice – 2019 17.624.000
Impozit cladiri persoane juridice – 2020 63.186.000
Impozit cladiri persoane juridice – 2019 75.069.000
Impozit teren persoane fizice – 2020 4.361.000
Impozit teren persoane fizice – 2019 4.626.000
Impozit teren persoane juridice – 2020 6.055.000
Impozit teren persoane juridice – 2019 6.835.000
Impozit auto persoane fizice – 2020 12.073.000
Impozit auto persoane fizice – 2019 11.280.000
Impozit auto persoane juridice – 2020 6.968.000
Impozit auto persoane juridice – 2019 8.053.000
Total încasǎri 30.06.2020 157.051.000
Total încasǎri 30.06.2019 169.185.000